Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.22
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|14.92
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 17.04%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|1.71%
|5.43%
|8.04%
|14.06%
|8.25%
|12.87%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
