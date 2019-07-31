Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.22 N/A 0.06 131.64 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 14.92 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 17.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.