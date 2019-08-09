Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.21
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|7.57
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is presently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 3.60% and its consensus price target is $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
