Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is a contrast between Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.21 N/A 0.58 14.19 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.57 N/A 1.98 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is presently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 3.60% and its consensus price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.