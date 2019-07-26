Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

We are contrasting Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.17 N/A 0.06 131.64 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 101.22 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 32.94% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.