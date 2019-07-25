Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.17 N/A 0.06 131.64 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.21 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 31.55% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.