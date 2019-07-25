Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Comparing side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.17
|N/A
|0.06
|131.64
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.21
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 31.55% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.62%
|1.01%
|3.48%
|3.21%
|-0.62%
|11.07%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors The India Fund Inc.
