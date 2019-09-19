Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.19 N/A 0.58 14.19 State Street Corporation 60 1.93 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and State Street Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, State Street Corporation’s potential upside is 3.06% and its consensus target price is $62.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and State Street Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 93.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.