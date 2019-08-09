Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.15 N/A 0.58 14.19 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.