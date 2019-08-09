Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.15
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Comparatively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0%
|-1.48%
|-3.52%
|-0.26%
|-7.86%
|7.19%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
