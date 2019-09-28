Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 16.55% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.