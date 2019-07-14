Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Comparison side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.06 131.64 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.