Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 9.97 N/A 0.58 14.19 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.28 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 6.63%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.