Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|9.97
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.28
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 6.63%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 5 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
