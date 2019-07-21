Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Comparing side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.21 N/A 0.06 131.64 Lazard Ltd 37 1.48 N/A 3.65 9.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lazard Ltd is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 11.07% stronger performance while Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Lazard Ltd beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.