Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund N/A 8 14.19 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.