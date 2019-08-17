Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|N/A
|8
|14.19
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.63
|2.60
The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.