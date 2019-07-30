Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.06 131.64 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.69 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares and 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.