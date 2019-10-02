Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 42.45%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
