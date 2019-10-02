Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.05

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 42.45%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.