Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.00
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.