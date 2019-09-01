Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.