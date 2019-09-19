Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparing side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.19 N/A 0.58 14.19 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.49 N/A 0.71 26.45

Demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.07% and 65.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.