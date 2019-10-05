Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Contrasting side by side

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.58 14.19 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 2.81 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is presently more affordable than Apollo Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.07% and 43.3% respectively. Comparatively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.