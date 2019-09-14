Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Upped Its Position; Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $363,033

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 21,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 50,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 28,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video)

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,425 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, down from 147,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 10,654 shares to 102,362 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.65% or 1.39M shares. Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 68,944 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 91,921 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 85,631 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 35,563 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.53% or 961,812 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,722 shares. North Management has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.74M shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.76% or 1.35 million shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 90,567 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Punch Associate Mngmt Inc holds 109,883 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Loews has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,980 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (CLY) by 84,725 shares to 360,033 shares, valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,280 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.