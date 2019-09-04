Wells Fargo & Company Has Raised Xilinx (XLNX) Position By $58.26 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Fastenal Company (FAST) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 5.15% above currents $29.72 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.5000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $57 New Target: $60 Maintain

Wells Fargo & Company increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 58.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 462,376 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.25 million shares with $158.82 million value, up from 790,272 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $25.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.83. About 76,195 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Zillow Group Inc (Prn) stake by 798,000 shares to 2.27M valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) stake by 247,689 shares and now owns 332,445 shares. Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $115 lowest target. $132’s average target is 29.63% above currents $101.83 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13000 target in Monday, August 26 report. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Friday, March 29. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,091 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management owns 4,719 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 213,779 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 75 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 4.84 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Limited reported 180,172 shares. State Street holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 10.81M shares. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.19% or 46,475 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 38,213 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 25,025 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Down 18.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “July’s semi sales show continuing downturn – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.04 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 22.35 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Trust Communication Fl reported 22,847 shares. Aperio Group Lc reported 165,533 shares. Green Square owns 0.96% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,986 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn holds 3,645 shares. 8,720 are held by Cim Llc. Gofen And Glossberg Il reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bartlett Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aviva Plc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisory Services Network Ltd Company has 25,229 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 353,550 are held by Turtle Creek Asset. Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 3,937 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested in 0.06% or 75,550 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,800 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.11% or 1.47M shares.