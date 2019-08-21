Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Universal Electronics (UEIC) Holding by $822,140; Yhb Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $1.05 Million

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 72,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 43,721 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 124.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 20,796 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 9,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 4.66 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold UEIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 7,384 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 1,527 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited reported 2,050 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sg owns 134,265 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 49 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 8,025 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Principal Fin Inc has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 110,942 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 811 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,434 shares. Ls Advsrs has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 20,630 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.03% stake.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.