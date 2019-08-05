Wellington Shields & Company Has Lowered Zoetis (ZTS) Position; Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Stake By $1.55 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) stake by 27.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 9,700 shares as Clorox Co Del Com (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 25,020 shares with $4.02 million value, down from 34,720 last quarter. Clorox Co Del Com now has $19.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $155.03. About 1.45M shares traded or 50.57% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Wellington Shields & Company decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 56.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 2,500 shares with $252,000 value, down from 5,700 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $53.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $112.57. About 3.35M shares traded or 76.07% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj holds 0.29% or 90,529 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,710 shares. Hallmark invested in 11,635 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Company, Missouri-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 0.23% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,501 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fil Limited owns 424,185 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rockland Tru owns 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,944 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication has 143,105 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil Company invested in 15,000 shares. 99,568 were reported by Marsico Mgmt Lc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 1,199 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 2.60M shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr. on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $390.27M for 34.32 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ZTS in report on Monday, July 1 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 48,020 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 47,000 shares. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,200 shares. First Republic Management accumulated 113,269 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Opus Inv Mgmt reported 5,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,782 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Peninsula Asset Mgmt owns 13,460 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 26,570 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.27% or 132,027 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.02% or 2,040 shares. Somerset stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). U S Glob Incorporated holds 0.56% or 7,310 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:K) stake by 15,030 shares to 181,830 valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Corp (NYSE:T) stake by 19,395 shares and now owns 780,053 shares. Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.