Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut as Shares Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lifted by $465,867 as Market Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 9,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 51,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

