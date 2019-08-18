Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake by $696,800; Valuation Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Poplar Forest Capital Has Decreased Stake

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,696 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 120,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 671,492 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.68 million, down from 792,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associate has 7,085 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,252 shares. Keating Counselors has invested 2.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Macroview Investment Management Limited Co invested in 125 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pacific Mgmt accumulated 87,519 shares or 2.01% of the stock. 5,949 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Wellington Mgmt Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21.96M shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Llc has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ftb Advsrs holds 1.05% or 126,077 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.53% or 1.83 million shares. Iron Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,903 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.12M shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc reported 50,695 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $47.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

