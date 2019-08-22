Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised by $1.05 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Cim Cut Holding by $405,162 as Stock Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35 million shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.94 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares to 3,670 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.