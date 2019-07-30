Wellington Shields & Company Holding in Scotts Miracle (SMG) Cut by $946,140 as Market Valuation Rose; Trinity Inds (TRN) Stock Declined While 13D Management Raised Position

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $103.1. About 376,011 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.15M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK -FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 608.3 MLN VS HK$ 441.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Huntington Bank reported 1,956 shares. Thb Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 6,788 are owned by Dupont Capital Management Corporation. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 0.01% or 217,459 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 1.92 million were accumulated by Cooperman Leon G. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 125 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 10,982 shares. 19,900 are held by Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley holds 169,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 35,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 477,055 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Sank 19% in December – The Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Rose 13.8% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 5,737 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 690 shares. 7,500 were reported by Curbstone Fincl Mgmt. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Financial Inc accumulated 6,794 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 11,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 39,905 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 45,407 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Dimensional Fund LP owns 610,120 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 1.28 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 128 shares. 23,392 are held by Prudential Inc. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).