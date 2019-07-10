Wellington Shields & Company Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $1.05 Million; Stock Price Declined; Menta Capital Holds Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 8,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,857 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 189,267 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.63M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 47,831 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.8% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,164 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 15,693 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 62,712 shares. 9,766 are owned by Checchi Advisers Llc. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 866 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 322,606 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited has 1.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meridian Mgmt holds 1.1% or 41,320 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 178,625 shares. Miles Incorporated stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence National Bank Na owns 18,256 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Fosun International Limited holds 0.03% or 7,862 shares. Wright Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,498 shares. Kepos Lp invested in 0.3% or 75,000 shares. Nordea Mngmt owns 12.43 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 4,416 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,269 shares. Beaconlight Limited Company stated it has 375,144 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 92 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Voloridge Inv Mgmt stated it has 21,389 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nantahala Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 421,693 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 3,400 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 8,504 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc owns 43,199 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com reported 5.51 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 74,027 shares.