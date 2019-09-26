Wellington Shields & Company Has Lifted Its Hawiian Elec (HE) Holding by $946,000; Share Value Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised by $576,000 Its Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 122.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 21,792 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 9,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 3.14 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 370,201 shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Ltd Liability Company holds 6,136 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 12,513 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Company owns 2.85% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 246,869 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.09M shares. Aristotle Capital Management Limited Company holds 7.35 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Com owns 19,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 212,031 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 189,277 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 347,617 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 521,867 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 2,088 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 38,185 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 7,000 shares to 50,663 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,908 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest reported 10,513 shares stake. Optimum Inv owns 400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 331,860 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 247,687 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 315,898 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 247,915 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.32% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Gabelli Funds Lc owns 1.13 million shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 43,232 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Lc invested in 81,100 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 13,846 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 63,865 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett & has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 970 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 22,735 shares.