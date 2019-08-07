Wellington Shields & Company Lowered By $696,800 Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (HRS)

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. Barclays Capital maintained L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $20500 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. See L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) latest ratings:

Wellington Shields & Company decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 29.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 15,696 shares with $1.63M value, down from 22,396 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $298.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 4.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Harris Corporation provides technology solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $41.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It has a 25.03 P/E ratio. It designs, develops, and makes radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was sold by Taylor David S.