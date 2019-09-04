Wellington Shields & Company Decreased By $696,800 Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Wellington Shields & Company decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 29.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 15,696 shares with $1.63M value, down from 22,396 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $307.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 5,488 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp analyzed 3,638 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 330,213 shares with $34.36M value, down from 333,851 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $307.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -5.64% below currents $121.88 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.57 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 9,348 shares. Bailard holds 0.25% or 38,746 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 74,616 shares. Amarillo State Bank reported 7,803 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% or 3,659 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 3.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 1.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.20M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 1.72 million shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 1.73% stake. Fairview Cap Mgmt holds 40,369 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 7,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 818,552 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Incorporated owns 73,406 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 358,976 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,403 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 119,728 shares to 544,694 valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Total S.A. Spons Adr (NYSE:TOT) stake by 19,170 shares and now owns 47,338 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.

