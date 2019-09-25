Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $994,704 as Share Value Declined; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 2,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 71,546 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34M, down from 74,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $299.43. About 373,296 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 397,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.08 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 490,402 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS NOT CONVINCED ISSUES RAISED REACH LEVEL OF DEAL BREAK; 06/03/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS; 24/05/2018 – RBC DOESN’T SEE B20 HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON MORTGAGES; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 13 FROM NOK 9; 15/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$10; 26/05/2018 – $100 oil by summer? RBC’s Helima Croft says it isn’t far fetched (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT POSTPONES SELLING STAKE IN TRANSCONTAINER: RBC; 16/03/2018 – RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services awarded Best Innovative Client Solution at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2018

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,200 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 332,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,893 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.50 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

