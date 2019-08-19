Wellington Shields & Company Has Boosted Stake in Intrexon (XON) by $720,000 as Stock Price Rose; Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Upped Position

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2.56M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 686,640 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “A Storm Is Coming: Here’s How to Protect Yourself – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Pacific Reports Continued Exploration Success at Silver Sand Including Wide Mineralization Intercept of 104.5 Metres Grading 183 Grams Per Tonne Silver – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PAAS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Short S&P 500 Etf Ne by 15,947 shares to 124,569 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 40,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,710 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 85,887 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Llc holds 32,148 shares. Bluecrest Management has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Jump Trading Limited Company owns 21,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Com stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth holds 14,800 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Synovus Corp reported 22,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 30,074 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc stated it has 24,090 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 56,356 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 6.42 million shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).