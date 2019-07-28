Wellington Shields & Company Has Boosted Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $327,100; Open Text (OTEX) Stock Rose While Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Raised by $2.90 Million Its Holding

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 653,203 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.58M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 7.2% Return On Equity, Is Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brazilian Telecom Leader TIM S/A Digitally Transforms Invoicing with OpenText Customer Experience Management – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText Automates Invoicing for Rosneft Deutschland – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers holds 0.63% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 11.33 million shares. First Manhattan reported 142,412 shares stake. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & reported 223,057 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 129,436 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 121,027 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 3.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 89 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.02% or 1,971 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 659,492 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Telemus Ltd Liability stated it has 22,799 shares. 3.36M are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 198,351 are held by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo.