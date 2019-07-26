Wellington Shields & Company Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised by $1.05 Million; Open Text (OTEX) Position Maintained by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47 million, up from 9.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 439,862 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 2.84 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares to 99,938 shares, valued at $76.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).