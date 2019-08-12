Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $327,100 as Market Value Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Share Price Declined While Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Its Position

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is up 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 13,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,763 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 62,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares to 42,017 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,831 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,770 shares to 26,152 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage.