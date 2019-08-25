Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding by $327,100; Northern Trust Decreased Tfs Finl (TFSL) Stake by $398,144

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 110,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 93,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.20% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA: GOVT TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 24,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 347,514 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 372,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 161,615 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,310 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 476,800 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 28 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 182,320 shares. Moreover, Heronetta Mngmt LP has 0.33% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 43,147 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp reported 2,105 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd has 105,054 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Somerset Group Inc Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares. Quaker Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.17 million shares or 8.92% of the stock. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 25,456 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 126,920 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $57.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 56,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% stake. Vision Capital holds 0.55% or 119,867 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.06% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.05% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Swiss Financial Bank owns 102,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). 27,328 are held by Envestnet Asset. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 151,907 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.38M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 78,877 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).