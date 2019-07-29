Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $310,200; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increases Position in Logmein (LOGM)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 307,812 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 705,370 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,133 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares to 3,670 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,967 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

