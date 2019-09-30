Wellington Shields & Company Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding as Share Price Declined; Nbt Bank N A Stake in Union Pac (UNP) Decreased as Shares Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $928,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 42,979 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27M, down from 44,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Questioning Qualcomm Stock for Remaining Upside – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Railroads Could Face Billions In Losses As Coal Demand Slumps – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.