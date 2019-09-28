Wellington Shields & Company Lowered Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $994,704; Market Valuation Declined; Universal Display (OLED) Holder Verition Fund Management Cut Holding by $368,668

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 2,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 71,546 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34M, down from 74,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,106 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 1,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 2,109 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $397,000, down from 4,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.1. About 848,893 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 74.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Universal Display Turns Its Attention to Investment In OLED Technology – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Universal Display Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Universal Display Corporation (OLED) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch App Store Submissions Begin – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna becomes lone OLED bear; shares -4.7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illumina Names Joydeep Goswami Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Planning – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “May And June Outlook On Illumina Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina down 2% despite Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

