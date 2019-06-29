Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut By $146.93 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 79.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 3.50M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 875,382 shares with $37.18 million value, down from 4.37 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $240.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69 million shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction

Wellington Shields & Company decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 47,831 shares with $4.84M value, down from 51,564 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $362.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 16. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $116 target. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 235,259 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And Associates accumulated 0.68% or 37,329 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 2.6% or 71,671 shares. Phocas Finance accumulated 0.1% or 9,597 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 42,495 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 3.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Counsel Limited Co New York holds 2,551 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers Savings Bank invested in 30,569 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.77% or 521,665 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winfield Assoc Inc holds 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,883 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 124,260 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 140,513 shares. 70,760 are held by Guild Mngmt. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barnett Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,164 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Martin Com Tn owns 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,439 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,452 shares. Sonata Capital holds 16,555 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id reported 13,767 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.36M are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. One Cap Lc, California-based fund reported 94,020 shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt stated it has 59,297 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 244,810 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Management has 1.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 120,352 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) stake by 140,000 shares to 2.03M valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 145,911 shares and now owns 373,539 shares. Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) was raised too.