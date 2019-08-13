Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Holding in International Business Machine (IBM); Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed Position by $8.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 1.90M shares traded or 31.43% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 4.08 million shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kratos Receives $31.8M Drone Contract Award From US Air Force – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Introduces Cloud-Enabled Ground Technologies at Satellite 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inc owns 36,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advsr Capital Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 301,252 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,051 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 465,277 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested in 21,800 shares. Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.29% stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50,850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 50,254 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 27,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,402 shares. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,862 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 124,443 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Merchants reported 1,460 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 474,569 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Pggm has 0.85% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust accumulated 0.23% or 10,985 shares. Fiduciary Company holds 0.35% or 93,479 shares. New York-based Beech Hill Advisors has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meridian reported 0.6% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Lc has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 32,105 shares. Da Davidson & Co invested in 0.96% or 400,544 shares. 8,057 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.92 million shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares to 42,017 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).