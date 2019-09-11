Wellington Shields & Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $451,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lifted Holding by $32.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58 million, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 3.96 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 4.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $218.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,020 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,506 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd owns 163 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 1.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,880 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Ltd Company accumulated 9,385 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,055 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.17% or 9.34M shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 4,685 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc owns 14,955 shares. Towercrest Cap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 18,333 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,935 shares. Dumont Blake Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.57% or 68,606 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt LP holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 11,504 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Prns accumulated 85,491 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com has invested 5.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Town And Country Comml Bank And Dba First Bankers invested in 2.45% or 42,066 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3.23M shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 2.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keystone Planning reported 59,693 shares. 5,392 are owned by Rock Point Lc. Van Strum Towne Inc reported 37,927 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Georgia-based Willis Invest Counsel has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 7.12 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0.99% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13.54M shares. Botty Investors Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 113.26 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 52,495 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 22.64 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16,355 shares to 110,115 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.