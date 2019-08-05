Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped International Business Machine (IBM) Stake; Harvey Capital Management Holding In Raytheon Company (RTN) Was Raised

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 1.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 3,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 33,015 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.77. About 185,052 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 137 shares. Renaissance Limited has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 50 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Colony Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 143,604 shares stake. 1,995 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Comml Bank. Bluestein R H & has invested 2.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 10,395 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Management has 1,245 shares. The Kentucky-based Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ally invested in 0.35% or 10,000 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com holds 2.58% or 19,683 shares. Motco reported 0.56% stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 1,150 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “John F. Kennedy namesake schools in five states selected to receive JFK Space Labs from Raytheon and John F. Kennedy Library Foundation – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares to 7,650 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.5% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.82M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 132,671 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.52% or 160,424 shares. Hl Services Ltd has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pggm Invests owns 1.18M shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,535 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ironwood Invest Limited Company holds 0.79% or 6,911 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 647,900 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Bluestein R H & holds 0.11% or 14,641 shares. Columbia Asset invested in 0.85% or 22,672 shares. M&T National Bank holds 550,062 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).