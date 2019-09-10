Wellington Shields & Company Has Boosted International Business Machine (IBM) Stake; Geron (GERN) Had 3 Bulls

Wellington Shields & Company increased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company acquired 2,200 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 30,099 shares with $4.25 million value, up from 27,899 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $123.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.23. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter

Among 3 analysts covering Geron (NASDAQ:GERN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Geron has $400 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 147.97% above currents $1.48 stock price. Geron had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Needham. See Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $4.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $3 Upgrade

The stock increased 3.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 1.55 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has declined 63.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GERN); 10/05/2018 – GERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C; 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I ask for some thoughtful criticism of my article and the stock’s main promoter writes the following, which contains not a single argument in it and just a false assertion that new evidence in this article was somehow addressed in the comments section to my prior article:; 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Geron Corporation shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 58.05 million shares or 5.58% less from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has 13,233 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 225,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has 164,707 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) for 12,450 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has 134,099 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 203,987 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Lc has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). New York-based Virtu Fincl Limited Company has invested 0% in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). Citigroup holds 110,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $278.87 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Wellington Shields & Company decreased Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) stake by 12,130 shares to 3,670 valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 15,696 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 249,551 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 13,527 shares. 5,695 were accumulated by Granite Inv Partners Lc. 290,096 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 21,369 shares. Centurylink Management holds 17,927 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 8,389 are held by Interocean Cap Limited Liability. Cohen Mgmt reported 1.58% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Salem Mgmt Inc owns 1,767 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 68,422 shares. Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 840 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).