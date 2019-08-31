Wellington Shields & Company Position in Universal Electronics (UEIC) Cut by $822,140 as Share Value Rose; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 1.36M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Provides First Quarter 2018 Earnings Guidance; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 72,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 131,984 shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc holds 22,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.07% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ironwood Ltd Liability Company holds 267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 8,890 shares. Campbell Adviser invested in 6,470 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 81,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Moore Cap LP has 0.14% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 125,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 1,294 shares. Smith Graham & Advsrs LP reported 157,518 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 8,770 shares. Miles holds 0.68% or 22,386 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Burney reported 88,579 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 27,001 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. The insider Pushis Glenn bought $149,986. On Friday, May 31 RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold UEIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Management Lc accumulated 134,265 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Com has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 31,624 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,347 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc stated it has 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 8,846 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 538,697 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 27,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,500 shares. Northern Corporation reported 181,146 shares stake. 387,926 were accumulated by Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 281,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.