Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Its Position in International Business Machine (IBM) by $310,200 as Stock Declined; Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 1.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 485,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.45 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.54M, up from 8.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 4.64 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 2,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio holds 0.01% or 300,419 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Natl Bank Usa owns 19,216 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,175 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 135 shares. M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 20,433 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,205 are owned by Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 356,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% or 680,173 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 1.85M shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Wells Fargo And Mn has 8.43 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 911,651 shares to 838,435 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 4.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Up – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FLEX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan upgrades Flex amid ‘momentary mispricing’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5,918 activity. $5,317 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Tan Lay Koon on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 7,757 were accumulated by Washington Trust Bancorp. Vigilant Capital invested in 0.1% or 4,898 shares. Davis R M owns 10,248 shares. 64,059 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com. Zacks Management, Illinois-based fund reported 137,913 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd reported 7,476 shares. Peoples Fin Ser Corporation has 25,466 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Covington Capital reported 14,443 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Limited has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,703 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 0.19% or 9,740 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv stated it has 2,449 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,716 shares.