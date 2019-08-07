Wellington Shields & Company Raised Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Shares Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 74,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.20M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKES RESPONSE TO U.K. LAWMAKERS IN LETTER; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,733 shares to 47,831 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.