Wellington Shields & Company Has Upped Hawiian Elec (HE) Stake by $946,000; Cypress Capital Management Position in Danaher (DHR) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 75,880 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85 million, up from 73,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $144.23. About 286,613 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 33,169 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,625 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enbi Global, Inc. Appoints Christopher Miller as CEO – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Powershares Water Resource ETF Is Steaminâ€™ – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher’s (DHR) Subsidiary Envista Closes IPO, Shares Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “90 Years Ago Roger Babson Predicted The Market Crash. What Would He Say Today? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston energy-related cos. name new CFOs – Houston Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Positive economic data triggered a ‘sea change’ in the stocks that are working on Wall Street, Jim Cramer says – CNBC” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares to 38,575 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,947 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).