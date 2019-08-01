Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $783,840 as Share Value Declined; Centene (CNC) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $349,800

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 9,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 51,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 4.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 1.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,964 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 173,434 shares. Pictet Asset reported 0.11% stake. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 57,586 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 160,769 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 220 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 52,422 shares. Sectoral Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 95,970 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axon LP holds 157,300 shares or 17.54% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 49,760 shares. Charter Trust reported 4,059 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Management invested in 258,217 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 582,387 shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 51,670 shares. Moreover, Cortland Assocs Incorporated Mo has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management reported 6,972 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 81,542 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,635 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated accumulated 344,327 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 24,073 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 2.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincoln Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,707 shares. Epoch Investment Partners Inc invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Patten Group reported 43,024 shares. 2.46M were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.30 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

