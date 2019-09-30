Wellington Shields & Company Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $367,200; Capital Wealth Planning Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1000.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 148,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 162,987 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.77M, up from 14,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $216.95. About 2.80 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 2.78M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 572,401 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 8,561 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny accumulated 2.42% or 250,167 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Amer Assets Invest Management Lc has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 110,559 are held by Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 42,315 shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 48,941 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Plc has 8.20M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Douglass Winthrop Ltd holds 0.06% or 29,425 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 142,829 shares. Smith Moore And has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,468 shares. 79,570 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Benin Corp accumulated 0.36% or 15,389 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,703 shares to 71,546 shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,575 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1,388 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Caprock invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, One Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 16,200 were reported by Liberty Capital Mgmt. Sivik Glob Limited Liability invested 1.77% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 9.69 million shares. Saturna Cap Corp holds 0.05% or 6,305 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 6.13M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 14.29M shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).