Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $524,800 as Valuation Rose; Geller Family Office Services Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.17 Million; Stock Declined

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading LP invested in 0% or 5,385 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 65,539 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Aviva Plc. The New York-based Virtu Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hillsdale invested in 0.03% or 9,330 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 1.27M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,455 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Llc reported 16,000 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3,335 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0.04% or 59,632 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mason Street Lc has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 159,932 shares. Ipswich Investment owns 11,490 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.21M shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.32% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.69 million shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 54,669 shares to 7.07 million shares, valued at $150.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlanta Capital Management Commerce L L C holds 0.02% or 23,186 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Bangor Bancorporation has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,200 shares. Check Mngmt Ca invested in 17,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 10.36M shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Vantage Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 69,313 shares. Invest Counsel Inc has 12,596 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 2.21M are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Charter owns 175,461 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Huntington Bancorporation has 591,299 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bridgecreek Inv Limited Company stated it has 10,535 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Thomas White Limited holds 0.16% or 6,218 shares in its portfolio.