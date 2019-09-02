Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $355,720; Stock Value Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Holder Blue Chip Partners Increased Holding

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 17,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 98,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 130,077 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 120,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest, Vermont-based fund reported 3,954 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 152,626 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,183 shares in its portfolio. 138,287 were reported by First Republic Investment Mngmt. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,356 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 0.02% stake. Northeast Invest Management stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.57 million shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 1,275 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 3.61 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Asset has 0.8% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 13,854 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% or 23,740 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 8.86M shares stake. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 19,361 shares. Advantage has invested 4.41% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 110,115 were reported by Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability. Hennessy Advisors owns 2.25M shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 71,851 shares. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.26% or 317,429 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nuwave Inv Mgmt reported 0.46% stake. National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 10,282 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 14,519 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Com holds 235,857 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 16,800 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 54,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.07M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).